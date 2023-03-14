Much misinformation is generated in a feeble attempt to protect the sunk costs of coal-producing giants in a dying industry. It promotes the dirtiest and most dangerous energy source in the world with no mention of the massive adverse consequences of burning coal. Moreover, nothing is said of the real cost of coal from massive federal and global subsidies without which this already failing industry dies a natural death before colored eggs go into hiding.
US EIA: “In 2021, about 546 million short tons of coal were consumed in the USA, or about 10.5 quadrillion BTU’s, close to 10.8% of total U.S. energy consumption. This was the lowest amount since 1964 and the second-lowest percentage share after 2020 of total U.S. annual energy consumption since at least 1949.” Thus, at most, we need replace only 11% of our energy which comes from coal, over 90% of which generates electricity – and at cheaper prices, innumerable high paying jobs and hundreds of billions in consequence costs avoided and some of 2022’s $1 trillion global subsidy to fossils.
Morgan Stanley: “Coal-fired power generation is likely to disappear from the U.S. power grid by 2033 and will largely be replaced by renewable energy resources such as solar and wind power which will provide about 39% of U.S. electricity by 2030 and as much as 55% in 2035.” In addition, nuclear power easily replaces whatever grid surges would be covered by coal. Last year, wind and solar provided a record 21% of American electricity consumption, almost twice as much as coal. Like it or not, coal is dead. Necromancy, black magic and alchemy by coal’s witch doctors cannot resurrect this zombie industry. Not even chicken soup will help.
