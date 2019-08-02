The city comes up with codes to, number one, keep our city rubbish free.
I live next to a house that for years now, that other neighbors have called the city wanting the homeowners to clean the place up. The city has done nothing about it. People stops by there looking at the things in yard thinking its a yard sale. I sent them a text message, being very polite and ask them to pick up the junk, (old furniture old lumber, even old toilets) they made no attempt. So I called city. Waited four days — nothing. I called again even told Mike "code enfocer" the codes that they were breaking. I told him I wanted something done. His reply was "well its not that easy." If he wants a easy job, let him go find one.
But still today nothing has been done. It's a fire hazard more so when they have tents put up storing paint in them. But I guess Show Low can write codes, they just cant enforce them. Also I guess you don't have to have a permit anymore when building on additions either, 3 rooms added, no permits. Three animals? Try about 13. If we wanted to sell we couldn't no one would buy here and live next to a junk yard.
Sharon McReynolds,
Show Low
