What is wrong with our community?
Even though most stores have signs posted saying you are required to wear a mask to enter a good number of people just ignore the signs and also ignore social distancing.
When you talk with the managers of these establishments they say that corporate won't allow them to say anything. Well corporate isn't here and most likely never will be.
Through the years many a store and restaurant has enforced "No shirt, no shoes, no service" why is that more important to enforce than our safety, What really surprises me is the number of older couples I see where the wife is wearing a mask but the husband isn't, could there be any clearer message to your spouse that you just don't care.
Wake up people and stop thinking only of yourselves. You have no idea if the people you are coming in contact with are high risk with other health issues. You may never know if you are responsible for someone's death and you may already have been.
Lee Hendrickson,
Show Low
I have to admit I was against masks at first but now I give dirty looks to anyone not wearing one. The other horrible example I've seen is the kids all wearing one but not the parents. Not a good way to set an example.
