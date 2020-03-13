Kudos to "Comeback Joe" Biden on his surprising come from behind victory in the Super Tuesday primaries. Now if he can remember where he is and the current day of the week, we might have something.

Rick Evans,

Taylor

Russ_in_WML
Russ_in_WML

No, no you will have NOTHING

ArizAl

Hummm, Joe Biden unlike Trump is not reading from a teleprompter, his voice modulates and he's not a sedated zombie. He understands the problem and he actually cares. Joe Biden and President Obama left Trump a healthy growing economy, a shrinking deficit, an office on Global Health Security to manage pandemic preparedness which Trump promptly did away with, and an Iran nuclear deal which Trump pulled out of, allowing Iran to resume their quest for nuclear weapons.

johndoe

First, Creepy Joe needs to stop fondling women and little girls and sniffing their hair. Second, he needs to curb his grumpy old man vibe and stop yelling at potential voters calling them jacka$$es. Third, he needs to find a way to hide his obvious dementia and then, maybe, you might have something.

