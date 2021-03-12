Compromise must be part of your game plan
Maybe I’m wrong, but I would imagine that you have often wondered to yourself why more Democrats in Arizona don’t have an appreciation and awareness of how difficult it is for many of our Democrat politicians to survive and thrive in a state that is often and accurately referred to as one of the Jim Crow states. I have that appreciation and awareness up to a point. I am aware that “compromise” must be a larger part of your game plan than it is for other law makers in other regions.
But all that changed on January 6. Since then, the overwhelming majority of Republican lawmakers have shown the world that they are quite literally in lock step with the destruction of our democracy. The disturbing thing is that they do it in the name of democracy. We saw it on our televisions on the 6th, and we have seen it every day since then. And the present elected leader of this insurrectionist group is Mitch McConnell, the man you choose to compromise with regarding the filibuster.
Senator Sinema, is it that you are confused and conflicted over how best to navigate your political career in this time of tough decisions? Or are you really on board with following the lead of someone who just may be one of the most wishy-washy, insipid and tasteless politicians in US history?
Senator Sinema, there is coming a time when you can no longer remain comfortably perched on the top of the political fence in Arizona. Sooner or later your choice will be to choose which side to get off on, or to simply lose your balance and let gravity take over. Please do your part, as a Democrat, and as a supporter of democracy, to rid our country of the filibuster. And rest assured Senator Sinema, Mitch will not be pleased.
Wayne Pearce
Show Low
A senator is elected to represent all of their constituents. But at the same time, they need to keep in mind who voted to elect them. We elected them to do a job. Maybe she should do what we hired her to do.
