We write this to express our concerns pertaining to the view of the Arizona Corporation Board concerning the Biomass thinning.
In view of what has happened in California, Arizona the West with the wildfires, due to our neglected forests. The only items that should be considered is the danger to property and life of the people in the region of the forested areas. The cost should not be a consideration. As our representatives your view should mirror those of people of the State.
Thinning and management of the forests will help lessen the fire danger. Also this makes our forests look better, provide more food for wildlife and allow new trees to grow.
Robert and Julie Claycomb,
P.o. Box 296, Vernon, AZ
