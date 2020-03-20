In late 2018, during a visit to the Show Low VA Clinic, the federal policeman assigned to the clinic was sitting behind the staff where he could monitor health care conversations and personal computer screen information.
Thinking he was a Show Low officer I talked to Mayor Daryl Seymore who said “Tell him to get up and move out of hearing range.” During my next visit I followed the mayor's advice and the officers response was, “I’ll do it once but I’ll never do it again.” When I talked to the clinic manager about the clear violation of veterans' privacy rights and federal HIPPA law her explanation was “It tends to keep the vets in line” Besides she asked, “ How is it hurting you?”
Despite filing a formal complaint with Congressman O’Halleran and Senator McSally, who both assured me the officer would no longer be violating veterans' privacy rights, the officer continues to defy our elected representatives and federal law.
It is the veterans who fight for and defend everyone's rights and freedom. We sould not be treated like second class citizens when we visit the local VA clinic.
Brian D. Ottmer
Lakeside
