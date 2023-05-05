If we are to have even the pretense of being a democratic republic, five amendments to the Constitution are necessary. Here is the first:
Freedom amendment No. 1:
A. The president of the United States shall be elected by a simple majority vote.
B. All elections to the U.S. House shall be at-large elections with one seat for each 2 million persons residing in each state (no fewer than one) per the most recent decennial census.
C. The wait time at any polling place shall not exceed two hours. Federal resources will supplement any state which demonstrates it cannot afford a two-hour wait time.
D. Representation in the U.S. Senate shall be three seats for the most populous 17 states, two seats for the middle 17 most populous states and one seat for all others.
E. At birth, every U.S. citizen shall be issued a Social Security number and issued a card upon request or reaching the age of 18. This will be a chip-secured issue and shall serve as that citizens voter registration card.
F. All citizens shall be permitted to vote regardless of their location.
G. Every citizen shall be provided with a mail-in ballot at least 30 days prior to the election.
H. Statehood shall be granted to Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Washington D.C and American Samoa upon their citizens’ request by vote therein.
