Coronavirus, what happens if, or more likely when, it hits Mexico? I have been reading articles about the spread of the coronavirus and the speculation of what would happen if it is detected in Mexico. With the lack of will from some in the government and the public, control of the southern border is weak.
Now if the virus is in Mexico, what are the chances that it would quickly make its way into California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas? Add to that the sanctuary cities and homelessness and questionable sanitary practices you would have a prescription for a disaster. All it would take is one sick person to cross the border and make their way to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland or maybe Seattle or any other city or town in the US.
Think about it.
John Ebert,
Pinedale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.