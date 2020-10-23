The number one threat to Arizona communities surrounded by forests is catastrophic forest fires. To reduce the threat of catastrophic forest fires the forest must be thinned, ie. trees and brush must be removed. Cost of thinning the forest is always an issue. One option is to use the trees and brush (biomass) to generate electricity. Possibly the Cholla power plant could be converted to biomass.
Only one candidate for Corporation Commission has demonstrated strong support for electrical generation from biomass. That candidate is Lea Marquez Peterson.
Bill Forare,
Greer
