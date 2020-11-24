As the most technologically advanced country in the world, it is a disgrace that we should have any questions whatsoever about the accuracy of our vote tabulation machines! Interesting enough, Canada solves this problem by hand-counting the ballots and producing results within hours of an election.
There are very simply vote tabulation questions that all Americans need answers to.
Who are the majority owners of Dominion/Smartmatic, the vote tabulation machines and software? Was this software originally developed in Venezuela designed to affect elections? Are some vote tabulation machines capable of “weighting” a vote, (i.e. convert 1 vote to 1.2 votes)? If so, machine totals would show fractions of votes, (i.e. 1,105.4 votes for a candidate).
Are some American votes tabulated overseas? Can the vote tabulation machines be accessed remotely during the election process? Most importantly, was the vote tabulation suspension in key states on election night designed to alter machine counting algorithms and does the data demonstrate that?
Our Military Intelligence Computer Experts are perfectly capable of answering these questions. Why don’t we ask them?
Ray Jussila,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.