When I was elected as Navajo County Attorney in 2008, I took an oath to serve our community and to uphold the law. Doing so has meant not only serving justice, but also working to promote public safety while being as cost-conscious as possible.
I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, whether that means putting away career criminals, helping crime victims get back on their feet, or creating approaches to prosecution that help prevent recidivism among juveniles, veterans and people fighting addiction issues.
Unfortunately, much of the progress we’ve made is at risk today. Why?
Because Navajo County cannot continue to do more with less when it comes to public safety without serious consequences.
That’s why I am asking every registered voter to vote YES on Proposition 421.
This request is not about politics. This request is about keeping our residents safe and making sure that police and prosecutors have the resources we need to fight crime.
Already, we have had to close the County’s juvenile detention facility and cut our office’s Child Support Program. If Prop 421 fails, there will be more layoffs – including patrol deputies – and our prosecutors will see caseloads increase to triple figures.
If this happens, we may no longer be able to prosecute low-level felonies and many misdemeanors. 911 calls will take longer to answer, and crime may very well rise.
That is a recipe for crisis in our County.
Prop 421 represents a way to efficiently fund public safety – with committed resources designated by law to help 911 responses, jail operation and crime-fighting.
I am absolutely a YES vote on Proposition 421. I hope you will join me and do the same.
Brad Carlyon
Navajo County, Arizona
comment
Incarcerating people unnecessarily is a crime. People with addiction don’t need jail time unless they committed a crime while under the influence. Addiction is a sickness that needs to be addressed in treatment, not jail.
Democracy is stepping down and allowing new people to take office for a fresh perspective on change for the future. Do you know the difference between career criminals and people who make mistakes? I saw a career criminal get away with breaking the law while a person made a mistake was punished unjustly. How do you distinguish the two?
Jailing a person for a week simply because their dog got loose is wrong. Where is the crime with that? If the public is to follow the rules, perhaps our government should do the same.
