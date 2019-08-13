Do I believe that the closure of the mine and power plant will negatively affect the Navajo County revenue stream? Yes. Nonetheless, I am somewhat troubled by some research discovered when examining Navajo County expenditures.
First, voters already spoke on this issue by voting down a jail tax. The measure failed, this time the tactic is to scare the living bejeezus out of the citizens by threats concerning our safety.
The county claims they have cut the budget down to the bare bones. Did you know that the starting salary of the Navajo County Manager is $145,000 annually? (source: WMI/9-26-17). In contrast, the governor of Arizona earns $95,000 (source: Azcentral/8-3-19). Those holding the 15 Navajo County Supervisor positions earn $85,136 each. The Navajo County Finance Director earns $85,000 and the County's Chief Probation Officer makes $89,016 — all on top of great benefits (source: WMI). Consider that the median household income in Navajo County is $38,778 (source: datausa), which means that some of the people who are working for us — those that we are paying — are earning more than twice what we earn. A ten year-plus county employee reminded me that the county gave themselves over $2 million is raises while they told the rest of the county to take a 5% pay cut. Maybe the county should reevaluate the salaries of some of their higher paid employees before raising our taxes and sacrificing the safety of those who pay them. Why do those with the least always have to sacrifice the most?
Jim Beck,
Pinetop
In your letter you said 15 county supervisors....well look again there are only 5 of them not 15.
I agree with you about the County Manager being paid way to much, and probably gets a vehicle out of the deal also, so factor that in. That portion of county is a lil top heavy. The Board of Supervisors are also paid to much for the time of service spent in Holbrook.
Look at the amount of our taxes we pay that end up on the Reservations. They pay NO property taxes, but yet get some of our taxes. That needs to come to a halt.
Just remember the next time we vote, lets change out some of the Board members.
Why does the County have so many well paid Supervisors? Why don't we have a mostly volunteer government Overseer like many of the local City Councils? Let the County Manager do his job and report to elected, but volunteer, community representatives who will oversee Navajo County Government. I don't know how much the total salaries and benefits for the Supervisor's cost taxpayers but a change like this might save up to a half million dollars.
[thumbup] I quite agree longtimeresident! Historically speaking, highly paid County Supervisors became un-necessary when County Managers became the norm. Before that, Supervisors actually had a function. zoos they are just political hacks with a paycheck. Totally an artifact of the past. Get rid of them rather than adopt a phony Jail Tax District (421) which isn't even for the Jails - it is to support County salaries!!!
Adding to the County's financial woes is the culture of nepotism and political cronyism which has resulted in far too many sacred cows getting nice cushy jobs with nice fat salaries , and zero degree of accountability . Further exacerbating this malady is the reality that additional personnel must then be hired to do the work that the anointed ones don't have to do , thus requiring additional monies be tossed onto the mill to keep things running . Much the same can also be said of the Blue Ridge School District - another hopeless top - heavy beggar rampant with nepotism .
VOTE NO
Thanks, Jim, for taking the time to research this. You've made a perfect case for why small-government conservatives are disgusted with the state of government on ALL levels.
