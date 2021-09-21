The riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was violent, deadly, costly, illegal and incited. It was an attempted Coup D’Etat, which is French for an insurrection.
A total of 140 officers were injured and 38 tested positive for the coronavirus after the riot. Five people died as a result of this “peaceful” protest. (Nytimes.com) The damage to the Capitol Building is estimated at $1.5 million dollars (washingtonpost.com) A total of 642 people have been charged with a variety of crimes associated with their actions on that day. 570 have been arrested. A full list of them all can be found on line. (FBI.gov) There is little evidence that the attack was coordinated as per the FBI report at the end of August 2021. (Reuters.com) Yet Donald Trumps own words point to a President that was urging his supporters to protest.
“Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 election. Big protest in DC on Jan. 6th. Be there, will be wild!” Trump tweeted 12/20/20.
Trump then gave a speech in front of the White House on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021 encouraging his supporters to “fight”. He is quoted as sting that , “We will never give up, we will never concede.” He then called Democratic victories “explosions of bullshit.” (Reuters.com)
The only heroes on Jan. 6, 2021 were the Capitol and the Metropolitan Police forces that were trying to protect the Capitol and the Senators and Congressmen and women who came back that same night to confirm President Joseph Biden’s victory through the Electoral College Vote. Final tally: Biden 306 Trump 232. Joseph Biden became the 46th President of the United States of America.
Donald Trump lost the election. He was impeached over his role of inciting violence on that day. He should never be eligible to run for office again. He is a traitor to the United States Constitution and the United States of America. He does not support a democratic process. Unless he wins.
The Jan. 6, 2021 riot was not a peaceful protest. Those arrested and charged belong in jail. Donald Trump lost the 2020 US Presidential election. He continues to lie about having the election stolen from him. It is unclear when we as a country can move forward together when only 18% of Republicans, including most of the people reading this letter, believe that “Joe Biden won fair and square.” (8/4/21, news.yahoo.com)
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whiteriver
