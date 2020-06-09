Once upon a gloomy time cousin Minne A. Polis googled a trip to visit cousin Brook Lynn and Aunt Lantic. Just half way between, having lost her way, a nice guy named Tol Edo redirected her not to panic. Though, she was all a fuss she obliged and recalculated the way. To rejuvenate she mused, “I’ll spend the night in friend Young’s town PA. Next day, on her way, she dropped by just to say, “Hey!” to Phil and Del Phia. While there in their love, she took off like a dove, and waved, “I’ll see ya!” With fore thought and poise, she ditched her car, at the 30th Street Train Station.
Rode all the way, on that brighter sunny day, to surprise her favorite relation. The reception was a fuss; Aunt Lantic cried, “We simply must, go see Uncle Coney, out on the Island!” They packed a lunch of bologna and munch; Uncle Coney stood by them, and just cried then. The trip was cut short when Minne got the report that Saint Paul requested her presence. She hopped a flight and much to her waterfall delight Minne Haha would be part of her new “laughing water” residence. So, to all Cousin Minne might say, “In one another we must confide! Never given in to gloomy day; and, from a true heart, let love unhide!”
Kevin Weaver,
Show Low
