The coronavirus is a very serious time in our lives. I must admit, I didnt think that much about it when news first broke of this pandemic.
I think restaurants, businesses and the like are doing everything they can to continue to provide their services while being cautious to help stop the spread of this infectious, very real virus.
My eye surgery was recently postponed, as it was deemed non-emergency care. I agree and fully understand. I can wait awhile longer. I honestly feel were doing the best we can do to help stop the spread of this awful virus.
I do have one quick story to relate. An elderly lady came into the Dollar Store my wife and I were shopping at. She went to the toilet paper section and noticed empty shelves,saying almost out loud, "What am I going to do, I dont have any at home?" A much younger woman, who had secured more than a few packs of toilet paper, put two packs in her cart and said "Now you do. Happy to share."
As a smile beamed across my face, I thought, God bless us all! Most people love, respect and care for each other! Pay it forward. Bless us Lord, were gonna be OK!
Bruce Naylor,
Lakeside
