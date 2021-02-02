“A thirty-five percent decline” in corona virus cases has been observed in the United States over the past three weeks.(The Morning, David Leonhardt, NYT, 1/28/21) This is good news.
Exactly why there has been a decrease in COVID-19 throughout our country is unclear. One can speculate it's because of increased use of masks or increased herd immunity from known infections and vaccines. It also could be because the holidays are over and people are back from their travel. I do not know but I am excited about the drop.
In Whiteriver, there has been a decline in hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19. The leadership at the Indian Health Service facility here has done an outstanding job getting the community members most susceptible to the coronavirus vaccinated. There has been a series of mass vaccinations throughout the White Mountain Apache Nation that have been very successful. The WMAT was on lock down again this past weekend in an attempt to continue to limit the spread of COVID-19.
These successes do not mean we can let our guard down. Continue to wear masks. Wash your hands. Avoid unnecessary travel. Socially distance. Get vaccinated if it’s offered to you. Thank you for everyone’s effort to do their part during this pandemic. Together we will overcome.
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whiteriver
