I have a couple of questions I’ve been trying to get answers for. First, does the COVID-19 test tell you when you were exposed? Given the massive numbers of tests going on how can the positive test results be graded as new infections or exposures in January or February of 2020? It would seem, to me in order to say the virus is spreading you would have to know when the exposures happened.
Second, if a person passes away and then is tested, and found positive, do list that person as a COVID-19 victim? Shouldn't that person be tested as dying from a heart attract, lung cancer, etc. But tested positive for COVID? In order to have correct numbers wouldn’t it be wise to have correct counts? Of course I’m assuming that goal is to report correct numbers and not simply scare a lot of people. May I’m wrong and fear is the goal. Lastly, shouldn’t all news media be asking these question?
R.S. Curtis
Eagar, AZ
(1) comment
First, does the COVID-19 test tell you when you were exposed?
No
Given the massive numbers of tests going on how can the positive test results be graded as new infections or exposures in January or February of 2020?
Well since people are only affected by it for a limited time it’s safe to say that if more people are testing positive then it’s spreading. If testing would have been performed earlier and in larger numbers then we would have a better understanding of what’s going on. I am sure as a Constable you can understand how investigations work and how outside people may have no idea what they are talking about when asking you about a case.
Second, if a person passes away and then is tested, and found positive, do list that person as a COVID-19 victim?
If someone is shot, but in the process die of a heart attack how are you going to list the cause of death? Is the person who shot the gun at fault?
In order to have correct numbers wouldn’t it be wise to have correct counts?
I know right, if Ducey would have gotten ahead of this and tested sooner we would have “correct counts”
Lastly, shouldn’t all news media be asking these question?
They are you’re just not reading it
