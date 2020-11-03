Much of the statistics about COVID-19 infections tell only part of the story, often a part that is politically convenient for the publisher.
It would help to publish a simple statistic, updated for every edition, such as a histogram of new cases per day or week versus time. If the number decreases, we are winning the battle.
If it increases, we are losing. Other statistics of interest are numbers of deaths per measurement interval and the distribution of new cases and deaths with age and general health.
Kendahl Shane,
Pinedale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.