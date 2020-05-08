You campaigned on the ideologies of an American people with the Constitution at our basis. You were voted into office on good faith that you were fit enough to stand up for your great State and make good decisions. I can imagine the pressures you must feel at federal levels as an elected official. I truly understand the comradery you felt upon entering the “Governors” club upon being sworn into office. However, this is not a time to ‘go with the herd’. If you are truly a Patriot, I call on you to stand up for the rights your ancestors bled for. This is not Nazi Germany, this is AMERICA. Maintain logic over fear.
Our freedom to choose our own health precautions is up to each individual citizen. Yes, there are those that would take no precaution. But, to give up God given rights that were built upon dead bodies, blood, sweat and tears, makes you no better than King George. Just because some people are idiots doesn’t mean you sacrifice the constitutional rights of the intelligent. I believe Hitler acted similar, he deemed ‘non-essential’ businesses (those ran by Jews). Hopefully you don’t truly need a history lesson.
As an American and Arizonan, I believe your decision to not reopen the State of Arizona will be your gravest mistake. You have abandoned logic and failed your state and country. In the midst of pandemic, you’ve shown how keenly politicians can sway and buy you.
I am one among hundreds of thousands, that are gravely disappointed in you and your failure to recognize the rights outlined in the United States Constitution. You are weak and unfit to govern.
Breanna Lee
St. Johns
