The New York Times just said that COVID-19 tests using 40 cycles amplification thresholds may detect not just live virus but also genetic fragments, leftovers from infection that pose no particular risk — akin to finding a hair in a room long after a person has left or sounding the burglar alarm when a small bird lands on the back deck.
Up to 90% of people testing positive carried barely any virus and were not contagious. Yet lockdowns of businesses and schools continue based on these wildly inaccurate positive test results.
Ray Jussila,
Show Low
I will leave science to the scientists, Thank You.
Maybe the fact that over 190,000 americans have died from the corona virus has something to do with the closing down and carefully opening schools. My question is, what idiot is willing to see children die so that schools can open prematurely? They certainly can't call themselves Pro-life.
That would be Ray!
