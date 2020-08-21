This is what I feel. We have watched TV, read the paper and I have noticed one thing that I feel is so wrong. Everyone comes out and talks about the new cases, the people who died, who are in the hospital, etc. But have you people noticed that when the Navajo Nation had COVID-19, they also reported how many of the people survived it. For the rest of us, nothing is reported about all the people who have survived.
Well, we did and people notice us when we are in town because we proudly wear our T-shirts that say "I Survived CV19."
From all I see and read it’s all about keeping the people in a panic. I say let’s hear about survivors.
And I also believe all the people should be tested for the anti bodies and if they have them, then they should go back to work. I know people right now like getting unemployment because they were getting more than if they work. But I don’t believe that’s fair. For now I think I will continue to wear my T-shirt and wear it proudly because I know I had COVID-19 and yes I still have a cough, but we had it back in November and December of 2019.
I want to see survivors put out there.
Rhonda Brown,
Vernon
