For 19 months the United States have been subjected to a new reality, which many call "Covid Clown World."
In this new reality we are to believe that up is down and down is up. What use to be medical certainty is now ignored and a new tyrannical form of medicine has taken over. What was once a free country is now a socialist, fascist, Tyrannical country. Our government is no longer for the people but rather an enemy of the people. Over the weekend, Homeland Security issued a "new terror threat" that told the American people that ANYONE that opposes COVID-19 measures (mask mandates, lockdowns, vaccines) are now deemed to be terrorists.
How does that make you feel? DHS is telling you that if you don't agree with the government, you are a threat. You can no longer have a differing opinion and you certainty cannot post such opinions online or else you will be kicked off. You will be silenced.
In the past, just 20 months ago, it was known that once you have "caught" a virus, such as COVID-19, your immune system would produce antibodies that will last a lifetime. (Nature.com "Had COVID? You’ll probably make antibodies for a lifetime") Now, in Covid Clown World, that "natural immunity" isn't even considered or talked about. All we hear is to "Get Vaccinated" or else.
We have a bill that has been introduced to the US House of Representatives that will keep unvaccinated people from flying on airplanes, domestically and internationally. That bill is H.R.4980 - which states "To direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to ensure that any individual traveling on a flight that departs from or arrives to an airport inside the United States or a territory of the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and for other purposes."
COVID-19 is the catalyst to usher in "Covid Clown World" where we, the American People are now considered terrorists, to strip us of our freedoms, to eliminate the already shrinking middle class, to take away our choice on what medical procedures we want to subject our bodies to.
Where is the line in the sand drawn for the American People? What will it take for the American People to say "Enough is Enough"? If we don't stand up to this tyrannical government, we won't be the Land of the Free, any more.
Franziska Owens,
Lakeside
This is what was quoted. Are you just fanning the flames? "The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday warned of a “heightened” domestic threat from violent “extremists” motivated by new COVID-19 restrictions as well as by anti-government ideology being shared online.
“These extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks,” the DHS bulletin said.“Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.”
I am sorry Clown but you better get vaccinated because the whole World is requiring vaccine passports in order to do anything or go anywhere. Where world health begins your "freedoms" end.
