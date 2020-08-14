COVID-19 deaths to date in America are 30 deaths under the age of 15 and 149 deaths under the age of 25. Also, 4 out of 5 deaths or 80% of deaths are age 65 and over. Protect the elderly, (especially those with pre-existing health conditions) and open our schools and businesses.
Ray Jussila,
Show Low
