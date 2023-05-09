The World Health Organization just declared the COVID health emergency is over. What did we learn?
We learned the WHO is far more of a political organization than a health organization, much like the CDC in America. We learned that despite America funding the lion’s share of its operation, it is communist China that calls the shots.
We learned the masks provided no real protection. The experimental vaccine was never tested properly and caused great harm and even death to many people. It should never have been mandated.
We learned the lockdowns were authoritarian nonsense that had almost no upside but did cause tremendous damage to society, businesses and schools.
We learned that Fauci and the head of the CDC did not follow the science. Instead, they fed us one lie after another, which gave Biden, and mostly Democrats politicians tremendous power over the people.
When the government abuses its power the consent of the governed should cease. That includes tyranny in any form, including medical tyranny.
Unlike the previous editor, free speech is now welcome from both the left and right at the Independent. The authoritarian and antiscience views offered by Dr. Jarrin and Peter Aleshire, over the last two years, forcing citizens to accept masks, mandates and lockdowns, should not be forgotten.
