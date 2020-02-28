I thought your piece on the NCSO mental health program ("County considers mental health services for inmates," 1-31) was correctly reported and written. I really like the Sheriff, but recently things have changed to the point of disturbing.
Drugs and crime are an ever-bigger problem than in Glendale, this is part of my concern. My family and I moved from the Valley to get away from just this issue; politics and problems, sweeping issues under the table.
I follow NCSO on social media and recently have seen posts about criminals, and citizens being asked to turn people in. I read the reply post that read in part “why are you asking citizens to find these people, that’s what we pay you to do instead of putting ads out about misdemeanor criminals, why can’t you go after the big stuff,” and I agree. In my opinion if the Sheriff’s office is doing so well with finding drugs and helping crime then why would they need citizens to help find the bad guys.
So here the sheriff and the county attorney are asking the board of supervisors for help for mentally ill inmates when the jail is full of hard criminals and big drug people and their office is asking us to find these small-time bad guys? What is going on over there? Who is responsible for our tax money going to mentally ill inmates when our crime is rising and drugs are rampant? Is our Sheriff in the business of fighting crime and drugs or running a mental health hospital?
Our Senior Citizen group is ALL asking the same question, ”What is the office doing to keep us all safe?” Even the horses aren’t safe. Something has got to be done about asking citizens to fight the crime for them. That reply post was right.
Sally Ann Porter, retired police officer
Heber
