Dr. Jarrin has once again decreed the 2020 election is over and Joe Biden is the winner. Dr. Jarrin asserts that, “In this case, no investigation is warranted because there are no facts to back up the claims.”
This is patently false.
Election fraud is defined at usa.gov as “criminal activity that impacts the integrity of an election.” When election officials in Michigan ejected Republican observers from the vote counting area, that was a violation of election law (a criminal act). Since this impacts the integrity of the election (because they ejected the observers of one party and not the other) that constitutes election fraud. It is a reported fact that the observers were ejected in violation of election law and this is only one example of many where election law was disregarded, ignored, and violated at will. As a professional investigator, that seems likes facts that back up claims to me.
Dr. Jarrin also asserts, “There is simply no evidence of fraud.” This statement is also patently false. In the criminal law world, there are four types of evidence. They are demonstrative, real, testimonial and documentary. A sworn affidavit is a form of testimonial EVIDENCE. Since there have been reports of hundreds of affidavits being filed alleging election fraud, that would constitute EVIDENCE of fraud. This directly refutes Dr. Jarrin’s claim of there being no evidence.
The fact that Dr. Jarrin and others claim there is no evidence of fraud is indicative of their desire to have the election called for Biden without close scrutiny. As a trained and experienced investigator, when someone does not want an investigation into allegations of crime, it is usually because they know a crime has been committed and they do not want to get caught.
Dr. Jarrin also asserts that “a smooth transition of power has always been more important than a lost election.” A smooth transition of power is not as important as an honest election. Dr. Jarrin, in his rush to declare Joe Biden the victor, has declared that the sworn affidavits of people who witnessed possible election fraud crimes are irrelevant because there must be a “smooth transition of power.” Dr. Jarrin has declared that those people who feel the election was fraudulent do not deserve to have their concerns addressed because a smooth transition of power is more important than ensuring that the real winner is getting sworn in.
Dr. Jarrin’s response never addressed the simple question of why doesn’t Joe Biden want an investigation? If Joe Biden won, fair and square, why doesn’t he want an investigation to prove it, in fact, Joe Biden should be demanding it.
Doug Dodge,
Concho
(3) comments
What Mr. Dodge is falsely asserting is that an affidivit alone is proof of guilt. Anybody can file an affidivit but to prove your case in a court of law, you need to prove it beyond reasonable doubt. Trump lawyers have failed in over 30 cases to prove their case. In fact, Trump's main attorney Rudy Guilani, has admitted that their court cases are not about voter fraud and have presented no evidence as such. Hence, without evidence of voter fraud, all their cases have been thrown out of court. Mr. Dodge also shows a lack of comprehension on how the law works,. It is up to the individual State Attorney Generals not President Elect Joe Biden, to investigate allegations of election fraud and press charges. No State Attorney General has concluded there was election fraud. No court case,over 30, have proven there was election fraud. Department of Homeland Security concluded there was no election fraud. Trump appointted Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr concluded there was no election fraud. Finally,local election officials throughout the country have said there was no voter fraud. One has to wonder why Mr. Dodge didn't make an allegation that Trump should have demanded an investigation into the Russian interference of the 2016 elections or demanded an investigation of the Ukraine extortion case or his criminal cases now in process by the New York Attorney General and by the Federal Prosecutor of the Southern District of New York?
For a professed professional investigator you must have had some issues if you did not substantiate the sworn affidavits you seem to accept as hard evidence. In a criminal proceeding I thought guilt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Most allegations surrounding this election are alleging crimes were committed, not a Civil error. An affidavit, sworn or not, without corroborating hard evidence will most likely not prove anything in a criminal court setting much less meet the high standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Most of the Judges who have heard these foolish allegations supported only by Affidavits and no hard evidence have thrown these outlandish claims of massive, organized, voting law violations out of their Courts.
If there was hard evidence of this alleged massive voter fraud why has no one in the country provided it to the appropriate Court of Law so it could be judged on its' merits?
Let's not get the cart before the horse. You must first look at the integrity of the election process. What procedures are in place to make certain every vote is correctly counted? In other words, could fraud have occurred? Are there are questions as to the custody of the ballots, both pre and post election, the accuracy of the machines used to tabulate the votes, or any other procedures related to the election? If there are no questions, then we can have confidence in the results of the election. If any weaknesses are found, then an in depth examination is necessary to determine whether or not the results of the election are accurate. At that time it can be determined if there was fraud involved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.