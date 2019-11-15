As a Junior, I have started to look at colleges and think about applications and interviews and essays. Also, what I have done in my life up to this point and what has affected me.
A big part of that was the dancing at the Dance Academy. I have been dancing there for the last 13 years and I have loved every minute of it. I started while the original owner, Beverly Gries, taught there and now I am an assistant/teacher there. It has helped me open up to people and gain a unique experience and skills that I couldn’t have found anywhere else. The teachers at the Dance Academy helped with that and I wouldn’t replace it with anything.
Jennie Vest,
Blue Ridge High School
