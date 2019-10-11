Research is showing that the dead-end Trump supporters are in many ways similar to members of a cult. They don't consider facts or listen to anything but propaganda from the cult.
Here is a 12-step program to help Trumpers de-program:
1. Take an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America
2. Remember that Sean Hannity is in rehab too. If he can do it, so can you.
3. Ask your local minister if adultery, stealing and bearing false witness are still violations of the Ten Commandments.
4. Try to tell the truth at least once each day.
5. Watch drone footage of the Mexican border to see there is no wall being built.
6. If you are a farmer, tell your banker you may be able to start making loan payments soon.
7. Read brief biographies of Vlad Putin and Kim Jong-un and see they are not our friends.
8. Take the savings you have received from Trump’s tax cut and buy a candy bar.
9. Ask Lachlan Murdoch to share some of the sample recordings he is making of the new post-Trump Fox News.
10. Try to remember what it was like when America was leader of the Free World.
11. Hang out with some normal people.
12. Try to remember what you liked about not having health care.
Eric Kramer
Pinetop, AZ
