Thank you White Mountain Independent for printing the guest column, “Nobody cares about the national debt”!
We recognize the U.S. debt as a huge problem, getting bigger by the day. A couple ob online resources can help people understand the situation, US Debt Clock (see www.usdebtclock.org/ ) and the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget's article, "Why we should worry about the national debt," (www.crfb.org) regarding this subject.
We consider this problem to be more important than climate change, the border crisis, terrorism, China, income inequality, who is going to be elected president in 2020, and a host of other issues. It’s a problem which many feel powerless to do anything about, but we can learn more about it and communicate our opinions to our leaders in Washington and to others.
Roger and Sharman Toronto,
Pinetop
