Anyone who’d like to learn more about history from ancient times to the present would do well to visit Hillsdale.edu and enroll in the various free online courses. All levels of activity are acceptable.
One of the more recent additions is the one about citizenship, a concept that too many have forgotten or never understood in the first place. We are either citizens or serfs (aka wage and tax slaves).
The decline in citizenship in the USA has caused the atrophy of “intermediary institutions” (h/t Robert Nisbet), such as churches, fraternal organizations, local civic boards and charities. The “statists” have been replacing them with the overarching presence of “the government,” so much so that the western left in the EU and USA merely default to “let the government do it,” with the resulting bloated bureaucracies and poor return on tax payments. They worship “the state” (hence, “statists”), i.e., the national government and its local offices thereof. Recall Obama’s videos about “Julia?”
Thankfully, the communities of the White Mountains have bucked that trend. Hundreds of citizens who are not mere serfs attended the Show Low Elks Club gun show on May 6-7. And, no one was shot or threatened. Citizens know how to behave responsibly, having a vested interest in civic life.
Apparently, the deranged shooters in Nashville, Louisville and Allen, Texas, were not citizens, but atomized individuals with no connections to anything other than their own misguided emotions. The American left may wish to examine their creation of this situation in consultation with Big Pharma, which supplies medications that cause more pathologies than they cure. The medical profession should do likewise.
