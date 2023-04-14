The most cherished and, indeed, fundamental of all American precepts is that government is only legitimate if it rules with the consent of the governed. This most essential dictum applies to all branches of the government. Elected and appointed officials at all levels are bound by sacred oath to observe this non-negotiable obligation. It is reprehensible for any elected official or judge to take office and support legislation, policies, or court rulings which violate the wishes of the majority of those in that jurisdiction.
The law is derived from us. We the people are the source of all law and those we employ to do the business of a jurisdiction must not, indeed, cannot legitimately counter our majority determinations. At the federal level, this means that all the work of federal employees is solely for the purpose of conducting the business of that jurisdiction, not the state or district from which they hale and certainly not any religious, political or corporate interest.
Recently, we have seen federal officials act increasingly in the interest of even very small minorities, much to the detriment of very large majorities. There are many examples: fossil fuels, firearms safety, epidemiology, etc. What comes most recently to mind is the intolerable ruling on an abortifacient drug, in violation of the wishes of huge majorities of Americans.
It is therefore not only permissible but necessary to ignore such violative rulings and proceed as before. Remember, irresponsible officials cannot simply be replaced by the people of the federal jurisdiction because such officials are either elected locally by gerrymandered processes or not elective in the first place. In fact, it is necessary to hold those who oppose majority rule responsible by incremental retributive action until the interference with democracy ceases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.