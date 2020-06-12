I’m writing in regards to the 1st congressional district’s Democratic primary. It seems to me we have the starkest choice of any primary in either party with these two candidates. Eva Putzova has proven her small ‘d’ democratic credentials by spearheading the 2016 voter-passed initiative for a $15 an hour minimum wage (Minimum Wage Act) while on the Flagstaff City Council, successfully raising wages in Flagstaff. Despite this progress, in 2018, an initiative to repeal the Minimum Wage Act and decrease wages was attempted. Undaunted, Eva was also instrumental in defeating this attempt, and in Flagstaff, the minimum wage is still set to increase to $15 by 2021. This is the kind of person we need in congress — one who will put people before profit. Instead what we have in congress now, is a DINO (democrat in name only). The current representative was a lifelong Republican, who became a Democrat just 4 years ago. After serving several terms as a Republican in the state legislature, & a failed run as an Independent, Tom O’Halleran was elected as the Democratic Rep in the US house for Arizona’s first congressional district. According to Nate Silver’s Fivethirtyeight.org Tom went on to vote with Donald Trump 54% of the time during his first term.
To me this is a clear choice. Do you want to be represented in Washington by a Real Democrat or a DINO?
Mike Kunnecke,
Concho
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.