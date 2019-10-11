I have learned from a couple of knowledgeable individuals that the digester owned by the Pinetop-Lakeside Sanitary District costs far more to run than it brings in with sales of compost made from the paper and cardboard it digests. It is also not as environmentally friendly as it was hoped when it was purchased several years ago.
The Board is considering proposals to improve the productivity of the digester. As a member of the Pinetop-Lakeside Sanitary District, I express my support for any proposals which make financial and environmental sense.
Sharman Toronto
Pinetop
