Mr. Schultz from Concho was not impressed with my letter concerning Mr. Trump (Not impressed with Dr Jarrin’s letter, A5, 9/18/20) mainly because he could not discern the truth.
The exact “vitriolic venom” in my letter was not explained.
Could it be that Mr. Schultz believes racism does not exist in our country? Does he not agree with the statement that complete liberty has not existed for people of color in our country as it does for White people? He does clearly state that he disagrees with the assertion that Trump is a racist. Yet he does not deny the facts I lay out. He argues that because Trump donated to Democratic campaigns, he is not racist. That doesn’t prove anything. Trump's words and actions are racist, as I clearly outline in my letter.
No where in my letter to the editor do I say I hate my country.
I have never condoned violence at protests. Vice President Biden does not either. However, Mr. Schultz makes the claim that Democrats despise America and condone the looting and the arson associated with the recent protests after Mr. Floyd was murdered by a white police officer.
The Democrats I know love their country and are vehemently against violence in general, especially the looting of stores and the burning of buildings after day long peaceful protests. The violence was committed by people of all political persuasions, including the far right.
Name calling and false accusations is the content of Mr. Schultz’s letter. His polemic rant mirrors the campaigning strategies of Trump.
The spreading of the truth is the only way we can correct the course of my beloved United States of America. Peaceful demonstrations were abundant throughout our country after the death of George Floyd.
Contrary to Mr. Schultz's comment, the African American demonstrators knew exactly who Mr. George Floyd was. He was a black man who had his life stolen from him like tens of thousands of African Americans before him. Trump has used the unacceptable violence at a number of these protests to convince his supporters that the recent social unrest isn’t about systemic racism or police brutality.
Trump has not offered any plan going forward to make life more equitable for African American men, women and children. Instead he has successfully moved the spotlight away from the brutal killing of George Floyd, at least for those watching Fox News. He says that this violence threatens their existence. That political calculation alone is racist, Mr. Schultz.
Your claims are false. I Love my country and I have never supported violence as a solution to any problem.
I do have a confession. I love the First Americans the most in our country because it is their land that we all inhabit. They too have been victims of racism and, at times, police brutality. It was first European colonists and then United States Soldiers who brutally murdered Natives throughout North America for their land and their natural resources.
Here in the White Mountains, we all need to pay respect to Native people, their land and their culture. It’s the least we, non Natives, can do in acknowledgement of the immorality of our Federal Government.
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whitetiver
