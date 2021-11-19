To: President Biden, John Kerry, The Squad, Tom O'Halleren, et al:
You want trillions of ours (and our children's) tax dollars to stop climate change.
Change starts at home!
Here in northeastern Arizona, federal employees have done more damage to the environment in one day than us peons can do in a lifetime. Yes, US Forestry Service employees are in your house. They set ablaze the peoples land. They will tell us that it was undergrowth and/or slash piles.
If you can "safely" get in to create and burn these piles/land, then commercial loggers, aAlternative energy contractors, and/or the general public can also get in there to harvest the wood. Ashes are good for no one. And it has been almost three months since we have received any significant rain.
How much did it cost the taxpayers to send out these arsonists? You want trillions to stop climate change? Start in your own house, not my backyard.
How much CO2 did your human caused fire put into the atmosphere? How many carbon absorbing/transforming plants and trees did you destroy? No more telling us we need to stop eating meat, change our driving habits, change our lifestyle when you, the federal government, doesn't have to follow the same rules!!! Why are you exempt from the same laws every private citizen has to obey?
