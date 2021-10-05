Authoritative medicine, a.k.a Western medicine, allopathic medicine, is the only form of medicine that is officially recognized by our governmental agencies. Why is that and how it affects us today.
The history of how allopathic medicine became the dominate medical practice in the USA in the early 1900s is well explained here (https://meridianhealthclinic.com/how-rockefeller-created-the-business-of-western-medicine/). Western medicine is in the business of treating the sick, not curing them. Western medicine treats symptoms not prevent illness. So when "Dr." Anthony Fauci, head of NIAID, who oversees the NIH, was asked back in April of 2020 in an interview with Jennifer Garner, what can parents do to help boost their children's immune system in terms of vitamins and herbs and he said "nothing" and to "forget about herbs". Why would he say that?
Earlier this month, Fauci was asked about a study out of Israel that states natural infection immunity may be 1,300 times better than vaccine immunity. He literally could not give an answer to the question on whether natural immunity is better than the vaccine. Why can't he give an answer to a simple question that NIAID should be investigating? Well, they don't want to know or want the American people to know that natural immunity is, and always has been, durable and long lasting.
It only takes a quick search to see that NIH/NIAID partnered with pharmaceutical/vaccine companies to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Why is a governmental agency partnering with multiple private companies that they are suppose to regulate and oversee for public safety?
Why are doctors, not all mind you but many and especially those that write opinion letters to newspapers, pushing the vaccine so hard when serious effects of this new type of vaccine are causing serious harm to many people. Myocarditis is affecting young healthy boys/men around the country after taking the shot. Women's menstrual cycles have become irregular since taking the shot. What is that doing to their state of fertility? People are suffering blood clots and uncontrollable body convulsions since taking the shot. Doctors like to say that these are rare effects but can your doctor guarantee that these effects won't happen to you when they are pushing you to get vaccinated? Doctors and nurses, around the country, are resigning over the vaccine mandate because they don't want to take it themselves. What does that tell you?
We have governmental agencies with clear conflict of interest and ignoring natural immunity ... we have doctors pushing the vaccine without considering their patients' health and the serious effects of the vaccine. What happened to do no harm?
Frank Hunt,
Eager
