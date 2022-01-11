Examples of a failing democracy: Voting laws being changed to limit voting in urban areas. Passing laws to limit the power of an elected Secretary of State only because she is from an opposing party and transferring that responsibility to the state legislature. A violent attack on the US Capitol during the confirmation of the Electoral College to confirm a clear and unambiguous victory by President Biden. A refusal by the loser of the last Presidential election, Donald J. Trump, to accept his overwhelming defeat. A media company, Fox News, pandering to Trump Republicans that perpetuates misinformation about the results of the 2020 Presidential election despite no proof. The persistent reluctance of Trump Republicans to acknowledge the violence and destruction on January 6, 2021 as an organized attempt to prevent the transfer of power to a duly elected and legitimate winner.
Earlier this week, the endorsement by Trump of an Autocrat in Hungary , Mr. Orban, who has destroyed democracy in his own country is just the most recent action by the former president that shows that he does not support our Constitution nor Democracy in general. In describing the Prime Minister of Hungary.
The Atlantic stated in 2020 that :
“Orbán has overseen the steady dismantling of the country’s democratic institutions, eroding its press freedoms, undermining its education system, and limiting the power of its judiciary. As an open advocate of “illiberal democracy” — his country is the first and only EU member state to be considered just “partly free” by the think tank Freedom House“ (The EU watches as Hungary kills Democracy, The Atlantic, 4/2020)
It is nearly one year since death and destruction occurred at the doorstep of our democracy. Trump still has no evidence that he won the election yet he refuses to concede. He coordinated illegitimate legal challenges to the election to no avail.
The January 6 committee will show that former President Trump was coordinating his attempt to subvert the election behind closed doors as well as out in the open. His recorded conversation with the Georgia Secretary of State shows how he requested that the secretary “find” over 11,000 votes for him. Listen to the reports from the committee and live testimony as it comes out. It won’t be reported on Fox so tune into PBS (KAET) on channel 8 or to the BBC channel in your area. The truth will be told as to exactly how January 6 came about. It will not be pretty. Regular people from throughout our country were tricked to storm the Capitol. There were no Antifa present, only Trump loyalists and supporters.
The former President sat in his office in safety and watched the entire event unfold for over three hours. The entire Congress and the Vice President had to evacuate and ran for cover. Trump did absolutely nothing. Five policemen died as well as one rioter and 140 officers were injured. Millions of dollars of damage occurred to the Capitol — yet Trump did not do or say anything for over 180 minutes. That’s not a leader nor a hero. That’s a coward and a traitor.
Gregory Jarrin, MD
Whiteriver
Dr. Jarrin, Please call the incident at the Capital what it really was and still is: An act of domestic terrorism.
And now voters in North Carolina have filed a legal challenge to disqualify Rep. Madison Cawthorn from running for a second term, arguing his involvement in a rally preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill constitutionally bars him from waging another campaign. The suit filed to the State Board of Elections, contends that Cawthorn’s comments in the speech shortly preceding the insurrection violate Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states in part that no person “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”
Voters here in Arizona should do the same for Gosar and Biggs.
To the best of my knowledge at this time no one has been charged with insurrection. Trespassing yes and a few other charges but no insurrection.
I also feel anyone in the United States of America should have an official ID to vote in any election. ID is required to board aircraft, make some purchases to ensure you are the correct age. So it should be for voting also.
Poll tax! If that ID to vote requires any expenditure to obtain, then it is a poll tax, which is illegal. You have multiple ids. Which one is acceptable to vote? Some states make it so only retired wealthy individuals can easily obtain those official ids.
They did charge Jimmy Hoffa for his organized crime they got him on other charges. Doesn't mean he didn't commit them. The same is probably true for the January 6th traitors.
