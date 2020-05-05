I can not find anyone who has a friend, acquaintance or family member who has died from COVID-19. I do know many elderly people who have died over the years including my father from the seasonal flu turning into pneumonia. These seasonal flue deaths usually occur in January and February. I believe that if you ask around, you will be hard pressed to find anyone who has died from COVID-19. New Yorkers would be the exception.
Ray Jussila,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.