And all who are willing to believe in our country under God.
Remember the song that goes like this: Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world, Red, Yellow, Black and White, they are precious in his sight, Jesus loves the little children of the World!!!
So why are we teaching our children how to hate, riot, steal, kill, and most of all go against God and Country!!
Learn your true history and remember it is in the past. Live for now and love thy neighbor. You may be surprised what a smile and a hand shake could do. Get with our Lord Jesus Christ and be happy once again.
Christine C. Pommer,
Concho
