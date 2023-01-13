Do you want paper or plastic?
Do you remember when this question was asked when you made a purchase at a store? Do you remember being given the option? It has been awhile hasn’t it?
I loved paper bags and I still do, but they are difficult to find. Paper bags have many uses and are biodegradable. As a youngster it was used as a Halloween costume. My mother used it to wrap meat and freeze it. Paper bags were more durable for carrying groceries and were a great insulation for keeping items cold or warm. I used to wrap gifts with paper bags and decorate the bags. I carried my lunch to school in a paper bag. I’ve also used paper bags to make mulch. Because of the natural ingredients of a paper bag (a wood product), they eventually return to nature. They biodegrade.
So, what happened to the paper bag? Many of you reading this article have never lived with paper bags. A little history is in order about wood.
According to premierfirewoodcompany.com, logging has been an American industry since 1607 in Jamestown. The early settlers built log cabins and burned wood for warmth and cooking. Lumber became a commercial industry to supply Great Britain with needs they could not produce and brought revenue to the colonies. In the 1790s the colonies exported 36 million feet of pine boards and at least 300 ship masts per year to the British Empire. As America moved westward, so did the logging industry. The cutting down of trees has continued through the centuries to provide the necessities of life. In 1910 Idaho was distributing 745 million board feet nationally, between 1945 and 1970, the logging industry expanded to Washington and Oregon; timber harvest rate went from 5% to 50% and, by 1970, 41% of the lumber in the United States came from the Pacific Northwest. Paper products developed from logs to give us usable conveniences. Thus, the development of the paper bag.
And, then came the spotted owl. Do you remember the spotted owl and the mantra of the environmental movement of the ’80s? As was typical then, the environmental movement panicked emotionally and hired lawyers to stop logging. I remember environmentalists climbing trees to perches or chaining themselves to trees. I remember they put steel spikes into trees to destroy the logging machinery and injured many loggers in the process. As such, during the spotted owl panic, logging in the Pacific Northwest was greatly affected and subsequently the livelihoods of loggers. My Oregon family (father, uncles, cousins) made a living in the logging industry and soon found themselves unemployed. This was the seedling of the current environmental overreaction.
According to the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, The Endangered Species Act of 1986 “(Logging) Industry representatives claim that the measure will leave thousands of Northwest loggers and mill workers jobless and insist that such protectionist policies thoughtlessly fail to take into account the dire economic consequences of preservation. Environmentalists, on the other hand, argue that society has a fundamental obligation to preserve this rare species (the spotted owl) and the wilderness it inhabits.” Subsequently, throughout the years “The controversy over the northern spotted owl follows on the heels of debates over dolphins, whales, snail darters and desert tortoises, each raising questions concerning society’s obligation to protect animals threatened by extinction. In the case of the spotted owl, we must ask whether and to what extent preserving endangered species and the wilderness they inhabit should take precedence over other considerations, such as major economic dislocations.”
This brings us to today. Since the reduction of logging resulted in the cutback of paper products, everything with rare exception like toilet paper, became a plastic novelty. Yay, plastic will save the spotted owl, but now is destroying the oceans, rivers, scenic byways. Plastics are now banned in states, so they go to plastic or wood-based shopping bags shoppers bring with them. You may have gotten rid of the plastic bag, or plastic straw or plastic cup or plastic bottle, so what now? Remember, if you are an environmentalist and prefer plastic over paper, then you can’t be against petroleum. Petroleum is used in the manufacture of plastic. If you prefer paper over plastic, then you are not an environmentalist because logging to provide the product may affect the habitat of a bird, or a bug or a microbe.
I admit that at the beginning of logging, environmentalism was not an issue. Survival was the issue and when environmentalism began in the late 19th century, John Muir and Henry David Thoreau, the fathers of protecting the environment, were concerned about the Industrial Revolution period. Environmental Law started looking at devastation of the forests by over-logging of areas. I admit that we have not been good stewards of the environment as we should have been. However, irrational behavior based on emotion rather than science is what has gotten us in the current mess of plastic pollution. So, how can we meet in the middle to enjoy both paper and plastic? How do we swing the pendulum from the extreme left to the middle?
I recommend using common sense, not emotion and educate yourself before your emotions control the message. Environmentalism (good stewardship) and conservationism (human activity) can work together. By the way, if I’m ever asked, “Do you want paper or plastic?” it’s paper please. It is my preference.
