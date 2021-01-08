Doctor Jarrin has issued a call for various state and Congressional representatives to resign because they believe election fraud has occurred. Dr. Jarrin’s reasoning is that if election fraud occurred, the election is illegitimate and therefore these representatives are not legally in office. This argument is disingenuous as the claims of election fraud have focused on the Presidential race, not the legislative races. Dr. Jarrin is merely trying to delegitimize the representatives in an attempt to delegitimize their election fraud argument.
Dr. Jarrin claims that Governor Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs have already “debunked” the election fraud claims. Dr. Jarrin quotes tweets and interviews by the both officials to back up his claims. However, Governor Ducey and Secretary of State Hobbs certified the election in the middle of a legislative hearing that was producing evidence of fraud. A group called We the People AZ Alliance held a press conference in Phoenix at the State Capital on Dec. 30, (which was ignored by the media) in which they produced evidence of fraud. The group had conducted door to door canvassing of addresses and found 30% of the votes from those addresses were fraudulent. This could mean that between 140,000 to 400,000 votes in Arizona might be fraudulent.
Ignoring the evidence is not “debunking” it. Refusing to conduct investigations into reasonable allegations of fraud is not “debunking” those allegations, it is ignoring them. The question must be asked, why are some officials working so hard to ignore claims of fraud? Could it be they have profited from the fraud and that is why they do not want investigations?
Doug Dodge,
Concho
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.