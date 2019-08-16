On the morning of August 5, My husband, who is disabled, and I had to take our dog, a Lab, to the vet. She could no longer walk. She had a brain tumor and was too heavy for us. WE just couldn’t get her to the car.
We needed help, and it came in the form of two very kind firemen. They came and put her in the car for us. We can’t be more grateful. This is our special thank-you to them. We can’t remember their names, we were so upset, but I think they will know.
Tom and Pat Babcock,
Show Low
[sad] I am so very sorry your beloved dog had to go to Rainbow Bridge. I still grieve for my puppygirl, Tracker, who I had to take to the vet at Alta Sierra vet clinic in 2016 for the last time. I know she is waiting for me, and she has all of my other beloved fur-babies who have gone before. May God bless and keep you in your time of sorrow. The Timber Mesa Fire Department has helped me many times over the past several years, and may God bless and keep them safe as well.
