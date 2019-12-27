This is my final plea for justice for the pre-meditated murder/execution of my lovely step-daughter Terrilynne Collins who lost her life Oct. 3, 2017, exactly 26 months ago as I write this.
A caring and nurturing mom of six children, who regularly welcomed her children’s friends into the fold as if they were simply additions to her own brood and minding them as if they were also her own. Terrilynne in addition to being the “natural born” mother she was, brought great pride to the rest of her family as a beloved daughter, sister, wife and grandmother as well as bringing great joy to everyone else she was around.
The willful and brutal extinguishing of a precious life must also include the horrific collateral family damage inflicted… the grief, misery, emotional trauma as well as the irreplaceable loss caused by this act. All of this grief and trauma being amplified and prolonged by lengthy legal proceedings, legalities and plea bargaining.
All because of a crazed young individual who set out armed one night, with the explicit purpose to invade and rob Terrilynne’s family home whatever the cost; even if it meant overpowering a mother protecting her child from harm, by wrestling her gun from her and then choosing to consciously and deliberately shoot her execution style in the face.
This was not self defense, it was not an accident; it was his own free will to commit this act. And this in spite of the compassion that Terrilynne attempted to show him in her last moments...pleading with him that he was still young and did not need to make this choice.
A choice it turned out that didn’t even allow a painfully grief stricken family the opportunity to view her beautiful face one last time at her funeral, as her casket remained closed because there was not a face left to view.
Although I do not claim to be a legal professional, it is my understanding that in the eyes of the law, an individual setting out armed in preparation of perpetrating a crime, implicitly intends to inflict grievous physical harm or death on his victim in the committing of the offense.
Of course nothing can or will replace the empty voice that Terrilynne’s murder has left. But what of a legal system that apparently endeavours to allow this unrepentant individual who shows nothing but contempt for his victim and her family while flaunting the lenience of the legal system that he’s confident will grant him a “50 cent indulgence" with early freedom, and potentially be likely walking the streets again in a very few short years; the opportunity of beginning a new life while still in his early 20’s just as if nothing had happened.
This must not be another case of ‘assembly line justice.’
This currently illicitly altered version of a plea bargain previously agreed to by all parties, in it’s current form is being presented without the due and subsequent consultation or approval of or with, either the legal team representing Terrilynne case, or her family; and sadly if it is allowed to stand, this will almost certainly and inevitably be the outcome.
Please do not allow this to be another case of ‘justice delayed,’ within a system which is in danger of losing its appearance of showing any compassion or justice for its victims.
Robert E Morgan,
Hensall, Ontario, Canada
