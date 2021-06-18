I was surprised and angry to see a letter posted on the doors of a cafe this evening. In essence they are stating “don’t blame us if you have to wait to be served, it’s because the help would rather collect unemployment than work, so we can’t serve you promptly.” I took a picture of it.
Isn’t this some kind of slander towards every server/kitchen help who is no longer working there?
Besides many basic reasons why a person chooses not to return to a restaurant service job, there may be a particular reason they are not returning to work at this restaurant. When COVID-19 hit and all our restaurants suffered, some owners cut off their workers with no compensation, no continuing health insurance (if they even supplied any) and no notice. Yes it was tough times for all. Did they really believe people would be flocking back for sub-minimum wages and no safety nets?
Some people have gone back to school in order to be hired for a job with benefits and a wage they can live on. They never want to be so powerless and desperate again. COVID-19 unemployment has kept a roof overhead, food for their family and health insurance.
Such a hateful and judgemental message this posted
letter exemplifies. Such blaming! We all have suffered through COVID-19, not just your business. Everyone has made the best of their situation. Your cafe can feel now what it is like to be powerless! When Arizona COVID-19 unemployment ends, I guarantee you still won’t be getting back the best. They are moving on to where they can be appreciated, be paid a far better wage, and not be slandered or shamed by your business.
Patty VanMarche
Show Low
(1) comment
Thank you for your thoughtful,accurate and informative letter Patty. However, there needs to be pointed out that the sign posted by the cafe owners mirrors the hypocritical talking points of the conservative right wing republican party. "don’t blame us if you have to wait to be served, it’s because the help would rather collect unemployment than work, so we can’t serve you promptly.” Hypocritical, because the American Rescue Plan Act allocated $10 Billion taxpayer dollars to help small business owners get back on their feet. Not a peep was heard from the conservatives (R) about how long business are taking to fully recover from the Covid-19 crisis. Everybody wishes every business do well, but we all understand that not all businesses will fully recover by the same time. This brings up the question of why are some business owners taking conservative (R) talking points to degrade working people for being on unemployment, since working people also were hit hard by the Covid Crisis and many continue struggling everyday to do what is best for their economic security and their health as well as that of their families? I believe it's time that conservative (R) business owners realize that workers are an essential part of running a successful business and should be treated with the same respect that they themselves expect from others.
