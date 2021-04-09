The March 30 issue, front page, shows 80 balloons released into the air in memory of those lost to the COVID-19. Summit Healthcare should have thought of another way to honor those lost.
Balloons go up then they come down somewhere, polluting our lands, getting tangled up with curious wildlife and when cattle find them they eat them, causing great harm to their systems.
Frankly, I am very disappointed in Summit Healthcare.
Bev Showalter
Lakeside and Catalina
I was also surprised at this irresponsible action. Should have found another way.
