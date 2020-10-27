I hesitate to bring this to your attention because I don't want to give credence to the mail in voter fraud narrative but getting the word out to all Arizona voters do not throw away a second ballot if one happens to arrive in your mailbox is critical to me. Every vote must count in this election.
Someone I know received their ballot in the mail a week ago, filled it out and dropped it in the ballot collection box at our town offices.
Today he received another ballot in the mail. I called the county election office to inquire and was told that perhaps this person had called the election office and asked about not receiving a ballot so the county canceled the first ballot (that had already been marked and sent in) and sent out a new one. This was not the case.
This person had not called the county regarding his ballot at all. Had we not called them to inquire about the second ballot we would not have known that the first ballot was null/void and that the second one needed to be marked and sent in. A lot of people might just say "I already voted" and throw away the second ballot. This makes your vote not counted.
The only good thing in this scenario is that Arizona has measures in place for voters to not have multiple ballots counted. What Arizona voters need to know is if they are doing mail in ballots please check the website over and over until they see their ballot shows "received" and again don't throw away a second ballot just because you think you have already voted. Call your county election office immediately.
Diane Jackson,
Pinetop
