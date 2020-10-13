This may sound crazy. In fact it is a little crazy, but consider hearing it out before rejecting it, because one day, and for a whole variety of reasons, you may be glad you did.
It has to do with voting against party lines, which is something most of us seldom if ever do. Before you reject this bizarre idea just realize that we don’t know which party line we’re talking about here, do we? So kindly consider this: Your friends and family know you, and will assume that you voted a certain way, and that you voted for certain people. They’ll never even think about asking you who you voted for because they already know, right? It’s easy. And think about it, you’ll never even have to lie. So put yourself in a place that you’ll be proud of some day. No regrets.
Wayne Pearce,
Show Low
(1) comment
Agreed Wayne, I never vote for a party but always vote for the person. It matters very little to me if they have a D an R or an I next to their name. What matters are their actions and what policy they will use to fuel future actions. A huge problem with our government is too may people vote party lines and name recognition and never do their research.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.