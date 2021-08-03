Could someone please explain to me how we can be in a severe drought when I cannot get to my property because there is a foot of water on the road to get to it?

Thomas Wenzel,

Concho

fishinguy

It is called flash flood. You may want to look at the rain amounts over the last 20 years. Not to mention the lack of snow pack. Look at those figures as well. This may convince you of the drought.

cakeman

Fishinguy is correct. weather is not climate.

RetAF

Could someone please explain to me how it was cold last night when it was hot today?

