Arizona is NOT just the Grand Canyon State. We have the largest Ponderosa pine forest in the world. At least before all the catastrophic fires of the last 19 years.
I made the mistake of thinking that the Corporation Commissioners would have long enough memories to remember the catastrophic fires of the last 19 years and do something to protect our natural resources from any more of those catastrophic fires. The way to protect our forests is to use them for their intended purposes!
Trees grow, they are a self replacing fuel source. Biomass is a perfect use of the energy of the forest. Biomass in Snowflake and Joseph City is the perfect solution to Arizona's power production and forest protection future!
The Corporation Commissioners have proven themselves incapable of coming to logical conclusions about their duty to protect and to serve our environment and resources.
Gov. Ducey needs to help the little kids in the CC to do some adult thinking. Our legislators and senators need to help the CC do some adult thinking. Help us governor and legislators! Don't let the CC bring Arizona down again! I don't want to have to buy a picture book to read about the world's largest Ponderosa pine forest!
Twila Goodman Hall,
Taylor
